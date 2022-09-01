Change in pattern of train services in southern districts
Madurai Division of Southern Railway has announced changes in pattern of running of some trains owing to track maintenance work to be taken up on different routes during September.
A statement said the maintenance work would be taken up in Manamadurai-Mela Konnakulam; Dindigul-Ambathurai; Rajapalayam-Sankarankoil and Soodiyur-Paramakudi sections.
Consequently, Rameswaram-Madurai unreserved special (06652) would leave Rameswaram at 1.30 p.m. instead of 11 a.m. between September 2 and 15. Similarly, Madurai-Rameswaram unreserved special train (06653) would leave Madurai at 1.10 p.m. instead of 12.30 p.m.
Tiruchi-Manamadurai-Tiruchi unreserved special (06829/06830) would be partially cancelled between Sivaganga and Manamadurai between September 3 and 15 on all days except Sundays.
Coimbatore-Nagercoil day-time express (16322) would be operated with a delay of 90 minutes on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between September 2 and 15.
Chennai-Guruvayur Express (17127) would be operated with a delay of 70 minutes within Madurai division jurisdiction on Tuesdays and Saturdays between September 2 and 15. On Fridays, it would be delayed for 95 minutes, the statement said.
On those three days, the link express for Guruvayur train between Vanchi Maniyachchi-Thoothukudi would not be operated.
Madurai-Sengottai unreserved special (06663), scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.30 a.m., and Sengottai-Madurai unreserved special (06664), scheduled to leave Sengottai at 11.50 a.m., would be cancelled on all days except Sundays between September 2 and 15.
Due to track maintenance to be taken up at Virudhunagar railway junction on September 14 and 15, Palakkad-Tiruchendur-Palakkad Express (16731/16732) would be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tiruchendur, the statement added.
