Change in pattern of train services from February 19 to 28

19 February 2021 19:04 IST

In order to facilitate doubling work on Tirunelveli - Gangaikondan and Kovilpatti – Kadambur sections, the Southern Railway has changed the pattern of train services.

Train No. 02627/02628 Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi special train will be fully cancelled from February 19 to 28, an official statement said.

Train No. 02631 Chennai - Tirunelveli Nellai special train leaving Chennai from February 23 to 27 will be cancelled between Madurai and Tirunelveli Railway stations.

Train No. 02632 Tirunelveli - Chennai Nellai special train leaving Tirunelveli from February 24 to 28 will be cancelled between Tirunelveli and Madurai Railway stations.

Train No. 06321/06322 Nagercoil - Coimbatore - Nagercoil special trains will be cancelled between Nagercoil and Madurai from February 24 to 28.

Train No. 07235 Bangalore - Nagercoil special train leaving Bangalore from February 23 to 27 will be cancelled between Virudunagar and Nagercoil railway stations.

Train No. 07236 Nagercoil - Bangalore special train leaving Nagercoil from February 24 to 28 will be cancelled between Nagercoil and Virudunagar railway stations.

Train No. 02667 Nagercoil - Coimbatore special train leaving Nagercoil on February 26, 27, 28 will be cancelled between Nagercoil and Madurai railway stations.

Train No. 02668 Coimbatore - Nagercoil special train leaving Coimbatore on February 25, 26, 27 will be cancelled between Madurai and Nagercoil railway stations.

Train No. 06236 Mysore - Tuticorin special train leaving Mysore on February 27 and Train No. 06235 Tuticorin - Mysore special train leaving Tuticorin on February 28 will be cancelled between Madurai and Tuticorin Railway stations.

Train No. 06071 Dadar - Tirunelveli leaving Dadar on February 25 will be cancelled between Virudunagar and Tirunelveli Railway stations

Train No. 06127 Chennai - Guruvayur special train leaving Chennai on February 24, 25, 26 and 28 will be diverted via Virudunagar, Rajapalayam, Tenkasi, Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli in lieu of the normal route via Virudunagar, Vanchi Maniyachi, Tirunelveli, the statement said.