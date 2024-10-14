Change in pattern of train services due to engineering works near Aralvaymozhi railway station

In view of line block/power block for elimination of manned level crossing Gate No.75 between Aralvaymozhi and North Panakudi railway stations with a provision of subway for bridge No. 303, Southern Railway has made changes in the pattern of train services.

Short Termination

Train No. 20691 Tambaram–Nagercoil Antyodaya Superfast express leaving Tambaram at 11 p.m. on October 22 will be short terminated at Valliyur. The train will be partially cancelled between Valliyur and Nagercoil, a statement said.

Train No. 22627 Tiruchi–Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast express leaving Tiruchi at 7.20 am. on October 23 will be short-terminated at Tirunelveli. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train No. 16729 Madurai–Punalur Express leaving Madurai at 11.25 p.m. on October 24 will be short terminated at Tirunelveli. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Punalur, the statement said.

Change in origination

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil–Tambaram Antyodaya superfast express leaving Nagercoil at 3.50 p.m. on October 23 will originate from Valliyur at its scheduled departure time of 4.24 p.m. The train will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Valliyur.

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchi superfast express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. on October 23 will originate from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 2.30 p.m. The train will be partially cancelled between Thiruvanananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli.

Train No. 22622 Kanniyakumari–Rameswaram superfast express leaving Kanniyakumari at 10.15 p.m. on October 24 will originate from Valliyur at its scheduled departure time of 11.05 p.m. The train will be partially cancelled between Kanniyakumari and Valliyur.

Train No. 16730 Punalur-Madurai Express leaving Punalur at 5.15 p.m. on October 24 will originate from Tirunelveli at 4 a.m. on October 25. The train will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli, the statement said.

