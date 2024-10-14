GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Change in pattern of train services due to engineering works near Aralvaymozhi railway station

Published - October 14, 2024 06:32 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

In view of line block/power block for elimination of manned level crossing Gate No.75 between Aralvaymozhi and North Panakudi railway stations with a provision of subway for bridge No. 303, Southern Railway has made changes in the pattern of train services.

Short Termination

Train No. 20691 Tambaram–Nagercoil Antyodaya Superfast express leaving Tambaram at 11 p.m. on October 22 will be short terminated at Valliyur. The train will be partially cancelled between Valliyur and Nagercoil, a statement said.

Train No. 22627 Tiruchi–Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast express leaving Tiruchi at 7.20 am. on October 23 will be short-terminated at Tirunelveli. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train No. 16729 Madurai–Punalur Express leaving Madurai at 11.25 p.m. on October 24 will be short terminated at Tirunelveli. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Punalur, the statement said.

Change in origination

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil–Tambaram Antyodaya superfast express leaving Nagercoil at 3.50 p.m. on October 23 will originate from Valliyur at its scheduled departure time of 4.24 p.m. The train will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Valliyur.

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchi superfast express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. on October 23 will originate from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 2.30 p.m. The train will be partially cancelled between Thiruvanananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli.

Train No. 22622 Kanniyakumari–Rameswaram superfast express leaving Kanniyakumari at 10.15 p.m. on October 24 will originate from Valliyur at its scheduled departure time of 11.05 p.m. The train will be partially cancelled between Kanniyakumari and Valliyur.

Train No. 16730 Punalur-Madurai Express leaving Punalur at 5.15 p.m. on October 24 will originate from Tirunelveli at 4 a.m. on October 25. The train will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli, the statement said.

Published - October 14, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.