Chandrayaan-3 project director to deliver Ramaswami Memorial Lecture in Madurai on Monday

November 25, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Chandrayaan-3 project director P. Veeramuthuvel to deliver the sixth memorial lecture of Manikam Ramaswami at the Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM) in Madurai on Monday.

Dr. Veeramuthuvel, and his team, who had been responsible for creating a new chapter in the ISRO after the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3 Mission recently, would address the students, alumnus and faculty members on the occasion.

The Hindu Group of Publications Director N. Murali, also a member of the TSM Board of Governors, would address the gathering, said TSM Board of Governors chairman B. T. Bangera.

The TSM has earned the distinction of being a top B-School in the country and has a special place in the industry for producing entrepreneurs and professionals in multiple disciplines over the years. After the demise of Manikam Ramaswami, the TSM management proposed the annual lecture in his memory.

Apart from the TSM, late Manikam Ramaswami was actively involved in philanthropic educational institutions such as Thiagarajar Model Higher Secondary School and Thiagarajar College of Preceptors. Recalling his life and contributions to the community, the TSM Board members have initiated the lecture since 2018.

