HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrayaan-3 project director to deliver Ramaswami Memorial Lecture in Madurai on Monday

November 25, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrayaan-3 project director P. Veeramuthuvel to deliver the sixth memorial lecture of Manikam Ramaswami at the Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM) in Madurai on Monday.

Dr. Veeramuthuvel, and his team, who had been responsible for creating a new chapter in the ISRO after the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3 Mission recently, would address the students, alumnus and faculty members on the occasion.

The Hindu Group of Publications Director N. Murali, also a member of the TSM Board of Governors, would address the gathering, said TSM Board of Governors chairman B. T. Bangera.

The TSM has earned the distinction of being a top B-School in the country and has a special place in the industry for producing entrepreneurs and professionals in multiple disciplines over the years. After the demise of Manikam Ramaswami, the TSM management proposed the annual lecture in his memory.

Apart from the TSM, late Manikam Ramaswami was actively involved in philanthropic educational institutions such as Thiagarajar Model Higher Secondary School and Thiagarajar College of Preceptors. Recalling his life and contributions to the community, the TSM Board members have initiated the lecture since 2018.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.