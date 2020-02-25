Chanakya Sabadham brings back memories of R.S. Manohar

Madurai

The second day of the 45th Tamil Isai Vizha at Raja Muthiah Mandram featured Veena Venu Mrudangam.

Veena, along with venu (flute) and mrudangam, came together and explored the rhythms of Carnatic music. This programme provided a platform for the artistes A. K. Droupathi and S. Lalitha Devi on veena, C. Agathya Ilavarasan on the violin and D. Bharathwaj on the flute.

They started off with "Karunai seivai gaja rajamuka" in Hamsadwani from Papanasam Sivan’s Ganesa Kritits. In quick succession, they rendered “Devi neeye thunai” on the presiding deity of Madurai in Keeravani, again by the same composer.

The artistes also rendered “Mathar madapidiyum” by Sambandar from the Pann Yazhmuri. Other pieces included “Ananda natam aaduvaar” (Neelakaanta Shivan) in Poorvi Kalyani, “Aru marundoru tani (Muttu Thandavar) in Kambhoji and concluded the concert with ‘Janani Janani Janani’ in Revathi, composed by Cuddalore Subramaniam.

Prime time programme was Chanakya Sabadham, a drama popularised by late R.S. Manohar, written by veteran writer late Madurai Thirumaran and directed by S. Sivaprasad. The play aims to unveil the goodness of misunderstood Chanakya and attempts to portray his faultlessness. It revolves around the humiliation of Chanakya and how he was insulted by the emperor of the Nanda dynasty, who ruled the Magadha kingdom.

The play also shows how Chanakya defends himself against allegations made by the apparitions of the people, who died due to his scheming. It concludes with Chanakya winning his vow by crowning Chandragupta Maurya as King of Mahadhanaad.

The play enabled the audience, who were spellbound till the end, to know about the legendary guru Chanakya, who dedicated his life to forming the Maurya Empire and guiding its pioneer, Chandragupta Maurya and his son Bindusara.

A steady pace of the story, apt and quick screen changes, and twists and turns in the drama, which had a lot of punch lines made the audience feel how Chanakya meticulously acted in a difficult situation.

Shivaprasad (nephew of R.S. Manohar) as Chanakya, Nadana Sabhapathy as Rakshasan, Kannan as Chandragupta and Rajamansingh as Seleucus portrayed their characters well. The coordinated effort of all the actors made the audience feel the real 'Manohar Drama' effect.

S. Padmanabhan.