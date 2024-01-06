Chamber’s contribution to Madurai district appreciable, says Minister

January 06, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

“About 3.5 lakh female students have benefitted from the Puthumai Penn scheme since the scheme was launched,” said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Sakkarapani.

Speaking at the 99th anniversary celebrations of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Saturday, he said the chamber had taken various steps for the development of the district which are very much appreciable.

“From helping people through relief measures during tough times to taking up projects benefitting public, they have been a great support to Madurai district,” he added.

“There are several challenges these days in running a business successfully, as there are enormous number of unprecedented incidents like shortage of labour and natural disasters,” said Mr. Sakkarapani. Overcoming all those challenges and pursuing business was a huge task, he added.

Appreciating the chamber’s efforts in public welfare, he said they had successfully completed almost 100 years, which itself was a great success. “They are also involved in bringing up new entrepreneurs through educating them about the field, developing them in digital techniques, empowering women among others,” he said.

Earlier, P. Jegatheesan, president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that marking the successful completion of so many years, the chamber, along with the Madurai Corporation, was building an electric crematorium at a cost of about ₹ 1.50 crore under the Namakku Naame scheme.