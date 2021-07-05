Chamber welcomes idea of investors’ meet

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu’s statement on the idea of organising an investors’ meet in southern districts for the purpose of atracting industrial investments.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said that this would promote industrial development in the Southern districts. More micro, small, medium and large scale industries could be set up in the southern districts.

Youths in southern districts should be imparted skill training as they were forced to migrate for employment. The problem would be addressed if there were more industries in this region. There are no major industries in the southern districts. If there is a big industry, more than 200 ancillary SME units will be started to manufacture and supply the necessary equipment. This would create more job opportunities directly and indirectly, he said.