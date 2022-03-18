Chamber welcomes Budget announcements

However, it deplores absence of major infrastructure push for southern districts

The Tamil Nadu Budget contains several welcome announcements, and in particular, monthly allowance of ₹1,000 for higher education of girl students, who have studied in government schools from class VI to XII, will be a great motivation to the students from economically weaker sections, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jagadeesan has said.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Mr. Jagadeesan said ₹1,000 crore had been allocated for conversion of causeways into high-level bridges across the State, which would be very useful in avoiding traffic congestion, especially during natural calamities like rains and floods.

The announcement on establishing commercial courts at seven places to resolve business disputes, as done in other States, would change the status of business cases currently being heard in public courts along with other cases, and avoid wastage of time.

The announcement that book fairs, which were now held only in major cities, would be held in every district headquarters would help improve the habit of reading in children and the general public.

Reduction of revenue deficit by ₹7,000 crore from 4.61% to 3.80% after seven years was laudable, he said, adding allocation of ₹10 crore each to six newly upgraded municipal corporations to improve basic infrastructure was welcome.

It was commendable that the State Budget had, in a first of its kind in the country, allocated ₹293.26 crore for Chess Olympiad to be conducted in Chennai, in which 2,000 players from 150 countries would participate.

The Budget, however, did not contain any announcement on major infrastructure projects to be implemented in southern districts, which were expected by trade and industry and general public as well, Mr. Jagadeesan said.