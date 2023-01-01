Chamber wants Southern Railways to operate Roll On-Roll Off services

January 01, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industries wants Southern Railway to operate Roll On - Roll Off (Ro Ro) services which will facilitate cargo loaded-trucks directly carried by railway wagons to their destination much to the advantage of traders.

At the chambers executive committee meeting held here on Sunday, its president N. Jagadeesan, said that Railways had recently introduced joint parcel product in association with India Posts which would provide pick and delivery of goods at doorsteps.

However, the chamber wanted the Ro Ro services, which are already available in South Central and Western Railways.

Carrying loaded trucks through goods trains had multiple benefits. By avoiding road traffic, it would be pollution free traffic. Besides, traders need not pay toll and it reduces risk factor like road accidents.

“The biggest advantage would be avoiding wear and tear of vehicles,” he added.

The goods can be loaded at the doorsteps in the truck and after reaching the destination by goods trains, the truck can deliver the cargo at doorsteps, he said.

The Railways would also benefit through this scheme, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of TVS and Sons, Madurai, R. Haresh, said that business trends have changed at a phenomenal speed in the last few years.

The penetration of smart phone and internet facility in rural areas have speeded up digital transactions within a short span of five years. Similarly, the women population has increased a lot and the impact of which in business was yet to be seen.

Besides dealing with Government authorities and customers, the traders should be prepared to deal with the changing business environment also, he advised.

Chamber secretary, J. Selvam, and treasurer, S. Sridhar, were present.