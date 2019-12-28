Chamber Trade Fair sees sizeable footfall

MADURAI

On Saturday evening, the Tamukkam grounds was filled with shoppers, who strolled across stalls put up in the 16th edition of Chamber Trade Fair to purchase their favourite products.

Organised by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the trade fair had around 250 stalls exhibiting a range of consumer products, including kitchen and household equipment, automobiles, food items and electrical appliances. With the theme 'Let's celebrate consumerism’, the exhibition aims to promote direct business- to-customer trade.

There is a huge variety of products that are exhibited and they are less expensive too, said J. Jeyachandran, a customer from Virudhunagar who visits the trade fair every year. “A lot of fraudulent practices are reported when products are purchased online. By visiting trade fairs, customers can know more about the products and can make informed choices,” he said.

Chairman of the fair D. Dhanushkodi said that on an average 10,000 customers visit the exhibition every day. “During weekends, the numbers go as high as 15,000,” he said.

The exhibition helps in boosting sales of businesses and also acts as a platform for increasing product visibility, said S. Manoj, a staff of Jayakrishna Flour Mills Private Limited. “A recently-launched product of the company is being sold in the exhibition and customers will come to know about the product. So, in future customers will recognise and buy the product when they go for shopping,” he said. Through the exhibition we are also able to connect to other business agents too, he added.

Stalls exhibiting products made out of coconut coir, models of rainwater harvesting structures and desi cow products were major attractions among customers.

Though a sizeable number of customers purchase low-budget commodities in the exhibition, the scenario is opposite for high budget commodities, said S. Mani, a staff of Ruban Furniture.

“The purchasing capacity of customers has dipped compared to previous years, due to lower money circulation in economy,” he said.