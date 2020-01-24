Chamber submits pre-budget representation to Centre

MADURAI

A delegation from the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including Senior President S. Rethinavelu, President N. Jegatheesan and Secretary J. Selvam, made a representation to the Union Finance Ministry ahead of the 2020 union budget on Wednesday.

In their pre-budget memorandum, the members of the industry said that he tax rate should be limited to three rates, 5%, 10% and 15% only.

“For sin goods and super luxury cars, 20% tax, apart from the basic cost may be levied. The maximum Goods and Service Tax rate for services should only be 15%,” the organisation members said in a press statement.

The release also insisted that essential food products, including branded products, should be exempted of all taxes so that more manufacturers are encouraged to do branding and ensure quality. In the area of environment, the statement said that the biodiesel industry, which uses used cooking oil as feedstock, should be encouraged by reducing GST on the fuel from 12% to 5%.

In order to avoid confusion of different GST rates, the organisation proposed scrapping of the State-level Authorities of Advance Ruling (AAR) post.

“There should be only one national-level AAR to confirm rate of tax for commodities and that should be binding on all at pan-India level,” the statement said.

The organisation also suggested the formation of a high-level committee with members from Chambers of Commerce and Industries across the country to engage in a direct discussion with the GST council.

The Chamber also called for the basic exemption limit for individual income tax to be increased to at least ₹ 5 lakh from the present limit of ₹ 2.5 lakh.

“With sliding economic growth and decelerating GDP in the country, there is an imperative need to put more money into the hands of the consumers at large in our country. This in turn should enlarge their purchasing power, stimulate industrial production, more employment generation and incentivize GDP growth,” the statement said.