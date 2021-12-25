Chamber shocked over refusal of nod for airport upgradation

MADURAI

25 December 2021 20:49 IST

‘If it is made an international airport, economy of south T.N. will grow’

The refusal by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to upgrade Madurai airport, which was a customs airport, as an international airport had shocked the people of south Tamil Nadu as well as trade and industry, said N. Jegatheesan, president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said if it was declared an international airport, trade and industrial activities would increase and open more avenues for employment. Economy of the region would grow, enhancing the livelihood of people.

Though there were only three international services, Madurai airport handled 15,32,071 passengers – 11,78,738 domestic and, 3,53,333 international passengers – in 2018-19, an increase of 6.1% over the previous year’s figures.

He said international passenger segment at Madurai airport grew by 16.29%, and the domestic segment by 3.33%. Though Coimbatore airport, with an international passenger traffic figure of 1,81,802 in in 2018-19, had been included in the BASA with several other countries, Madurai airport had been left out.

International passenger traffic for the said period at Vijayawada airport was 2,102 and no one departed to any international destination from Tirupati airport. However, Coimbatore, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports were declared international airports. Upgradation of Madurai airport as an international airport would bring several additional infrastructures too, Mr. Jegatheesan added.

Despite the willingness expressed by foreign airliners to operate direct flights to Madurai, the Ministry’s refusal to grant them permission had deprived the trade and industry of an opportunity for growth, he added.