GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chamber seeks special train service to Egmore to clear festival rush

Published - October 27, 2024 06:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry here have appealed to the Southern Railway General Manager to operate special train services from Thoothukudi to Chennai Egmore till November 3 in view of the Deepavali festival.

According to a press release, Chamber President D.R. Kodeeswaran has written to the General Manager, a copy of the letter was released to the media on Sunday. It stated that as the people have come here to their homes to celebrate Deepavali, the railway may operate special and direct trains to Thoothukudi from Chennai Egmore.

Similarly, as the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday on November 1, a large number of people would be returning to Chennai only on November 3. Hence, by operating additional trains, the people would be benefitted to reach the destinations safely.

The Chamber of Commerce members said that the railways should also have stoppages at Kovilpatti as it would help people board trains at the station. The railways should provide more coaches in the special trains, the release added.

Published - October 27, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.