Chamber seeks special train service to Egmore to clear festival rush

The members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry here have appealed to the Southern Railway General Manager to operate special train services from Thoothukudi to Chennai Egmore till November 3 in view of the Deepavali festival.

According to a press release, Chamber President D.R. Kodeeswaran has written to the General Manager, a copy of the letter was released to the media on Sunday. It stated that as the people have come here to their homes to celebrate Deepavali, the railway may operate special and direct trains to Thoothukudi from Chennai Egmore.

Similarly, as the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday on November 1, a large number of people would be returning to Chennai only on November 3. Hence, by operating additional trains, the people would be benefitted to reach the destinations safely.

The Chamber of Commerce members said that the railways should also have stoppages at Kovilpatti as it would help people board trains at the station. The railways should provide more coaches in the special trains, the release added.