Chamber played active role during lockdown, says Minister

‘Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry provided food to the care centres’

The district administration has helped in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the city and this has reflected in drop in the number of positive cases, said Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar during the 96th anniversary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Saturday.

Mr. Udayakumar recollected the active role played by the Chamber during the COVID-19 lockdown through its social activities. He said that the Chamber had provided food to the COVID-19 care centres through the Amma Kitchen and this was not the first time that the Chamber had stepped up for the cause of the city.

It was the Chamber which first mooted a Bench of the Madras High Court to be established in Madurai. Be it infrastructure, railway broad gauge or the airport expansion project, the Chamber has always voiced for the development of the district and now the projects were being realised, he said.

Agreeing with him was Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju. He appreciated the role played by the District Administration in containing the spread of COVID-19. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the efforts taken to contain COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

The Ministers honoured M. Poorna Sundari, who cleared the UPSC examination. They lauded the efforts of the visually impaired girl from Madurai and said that she had not only brought laurels to the city, but to the entire State. She was an inspiration to everyone, they said at the anniversary celebrations.

Madurai Collector T. G. Vinay and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, in their respective addresses urged the public to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. TN Chamber Senior president S. Rethinavelu, president N. Jegatheesan and other officer bearers welcomed the gathering.