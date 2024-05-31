ADVERTISEMENT

Chamber of commerce drops stir plan against bad road in Rajapalayam

Published - May 31, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajapalayam Chamber of Commerce has withdrawn the proposed two-day strike of closing down shops in the town protesting against the poor condition of Madurai-Tenkasi highway.

The chamber had called for shutting down some 3,000 shops and commercial establishments in the town on May 31 and June 1 after the National Highways Authority of India officials failed to relay the road for some 2 km in the town.

Chamber secretary M.C. Venkateswara Raja complained that several lives were lost due to accidents caused by the potholes in the road repaired after having dug up for drinking water and underground drainage work. However, after the revenue officials held a meeting with the traders and the NHAI officials, the agitation was given up.

The NHAI officials reportedly assured the meeting of taking up the work at the earliest.

