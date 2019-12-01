Chamber holds meet to discuss GST implementation

MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with Madurai Chapter of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, organised a seminar on Friday, to discuss the latest amendments to the Goods and Services Tax and its impact on micro, small and medium enterprises.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said a large number of changes had been made in the new indirect tax system since its introduction in July 2017.

Chamber senior president S. Rethinavelu said in order to eliminate tax evasion and increase tax revenue, the government should fix only two tax slabs under GST at 5% and 10%.

Joint Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Madurai, V. Pandiaraja stated that the government was very keen on removing hardships faced by tax payers. “Under Sabha Vishwas Scheme 2019 introduced by the Central government, 1,300 applications have so far been received by the Madurai Division, which reflects the awareness among taxpayers of the benefits of the scheme,” he said.