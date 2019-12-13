Chamber for simplification of tax procedure

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to remove anomalies in Goods and Services Tax implementation and simplify the tax procedure.

When there was a persistent demand from trade and industry to reduce tax rates, it was shocking to hear reports that there was further increase in GST rates in the offing. Any more increase would sound the death knell to the already sagging economy.

The unrealistic high rates of tax had induced evasion of tax besides driving away honest traders from the industry.

Essential food products, branded or unbranded, should be exempted from tax and the maximum rate of GST for goods or service should not exceed 10%, except for sin and super luxury goods.

On simplification of GST, the chamber said that for intra-State transactions, one consolidated GST should be levied similar to that of inter-State transactions. The H.S.N code structure under GST contained 21 chapters with broad product groups such as food, products, textiles, etc. The government should fix one rate for all the goods covered under one chapter.

There should be no levy of tax on goods and services without input tax credit benefit. Also, there should be further simplification of monthly return formats. In order to enable submissions and discussions directly to the GST council, a high-level committee with representatives from leading chambers of commerce and industry must be constituted, the Chamber said in a press release.