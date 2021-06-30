Chamber for ‘international’ status to airport

The Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry has stressed the need to notify Madurai airport as international airport.

Upgradation and development of the airport is important for economic and industrial development of southern Tamil Nadu, it said in a press statement on Tuesday,

Chamber president S. Rethinavelu said the upgradation would enable more direct international flights to Madurai, which, in turn, would attract investments. The Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor would attract foreign investments in heavy industries. Tourism and hospitality sectors would flourish, and with the coming up of AIIMS in Madurai, the region could become a hub for medical treatment.

He pointed out that southern Tamilnadu was blessed with agricultural and horticultural products. Food processors would be able to export fruits, vegetables, flowers and other agro products to several countries from Madurai once the airport became international. Farmers of the region could become exporters and their revenue would go up.

He thanked Ministers P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan and P. Moorthy for taking steps towards expansion of the airport.