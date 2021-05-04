Madurai

Chamber for industrial growth

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M.K. Stalin for winning a majority of seats in the assembly elections and to take charge as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

A statement from TNCCI president N. Jegatheesan said that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the trade and industry sector.

“While there have been no new investments in the state, Foreign Direct Investments in the State are also not sufficient. The employment opportunities are also declining gradually.”

“In this context, the people have chosen Mr. Stalin as the Chief Minister, who will lead Tamil Nadu towards the path of development.”

This has given hope that Tamil Nadu will see growth in the industrial sector.

TNCCI requested the new government to set up a high-level consultative committee with the Chief Minister, government officials and representatives of important trade associations to give advice to the government for development of trade and industrial sector.

TNCCI will continue to extend full support to the State government in the economic growth and development of the State.

