Chamber elects Jegatheesan as president

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 24, 2022 21:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Jegatheesan has been elected as the president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the 98th annual general body meeting held here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release stated that Mr. Jegatheesan and the team of office-bearers were unanimously elected by the members.

The meeting elected J. Selvam as secretary, S. Sridhar - treasurer, D.S. Jeeier Babu, Ba. Ramesh and G. Elangovan as vice-presidents, and M.A. Rajeev and A. Sundaralingam as joint secretaries.

Out of 21 contestants, 15 were elected for the executive committee: V. Neethi Mohan, D. S. Jeeier Babu, RVN. Kannan, A. Anbarasan, K. Alagu, M.A. Rajeev, P. Dhanavelan, C. Jeyaseelan, R. Karthikeya Narayanan, K. Anand, J. Mohan, A. Elangovan, K. Thirupathi Rajan, M.K.S. Vairakani and P. Rajan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jegatheesan was elected continuously for the last 14 consecutive years as the president.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app