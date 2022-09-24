Chamber elects Jegatheesan as president

N. Jegatheesan has been elected as the president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the 98th annual general body meeting held here on Saturday.

A press release stated that Mr. Jegatheesan and the team of office-bearers were unanimously elected by the members.

The meeting elected J. Selvam as secretary, S. Sridhar - treasurer, D.S. Jeeier Babu, Ba. Ramesh and G. Elangovan as vice-presidents, and M.A. Rajeev and A. Sundaralingam as joint secretaries.

Out of 21 contestants, 15 were elected for the executive committee: V. Neethi Mohan, D. S. Jeeier Babu, RVN. Kannan, A. Anbarasan, K. Alagu, M.A. Rajeev, P. Dhanavelan, C. Jeyaseelan, R. Karthikeya Narayanan, K. Anand, J. Mohan, A. Elangovan, K. Thirupathi Rajan, M.K.S. Vairakani and P. Rajan.

Mr. Jegatheesan was elected continuously for the last 14 consecutive years as the president.