Chamber disappointed over ‘sidelining of Madurai’ in bus port project

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce has expressed disappointment over ‘sidelining of Madurai’ in construction of a bus port.

In a joint statement, Chamber president N. Jegadeesan and secretary J. Selvam said proposals were submitted for establishing bus ports in Salem, Coimbatore and Madurai. However, the Central government had only sanctioned funds for Salem and Coimbatore.

“Bus port in Salem is to be set up at an estimate of ₹1,600 crore and the preliminary work for the project had already started. Sidelining of Madurai in the bus port project has severely upset trade and industry and general public in southern Tamil Nadu,” the statement said.

A modern bus port would have facilities such as air-conditioned waiting halls, food courts, shopping areas, free Internet connectivity, play area for children, live display of arrival and departure timings, escalators and differently abled-friendly measures.

Mr. Jegadeesan said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the project and Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar confirmed that a bus port would be built in Madurai. He even said a site had been selected for the purpose, he said.

“Southern Tamil Nadu continues to be neglected in vital infrastructure development to motivate industrial growth on a par with the northern and western parts of the State. Non-inclusion of Madurai airport in Bilateral Air Service Agreement with other countries despite repeated representations and sidelining of Madurai in setting up bus ports are not only inexplicable but also acutely frustrating for the people of southern districts,” the statement said.

The Chamber urged the Chief Minister to immediately include Madurai in the project.