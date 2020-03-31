Challenging times for these people

Lack of stable income and access to food supply in a time of pandemic has deeply impacted physically challenged couples like M. Jeyaraman and J. Santhi.

The couple rue their inability to provide two square meals a day to their two children. “We are borrowing heavily and apprehensive about how long it will take for us to recover. Also, we are unable to buy and stock up because of our condition. Had we been notified in advance, we could have taken steps to buy adequate basic provisions,” Mr. Jeyaraman says.

R. Mariammal, member, Tamil Nadu Crawling Differently Abled Persons Federation, says the State government has deprived them of all dignity. “We usually earn a living by selling small plastic toys or writing petitions outside the Collectorate. Now, many have taken to begging. It is the only way to get food on the plate and, unfortunately, there are not enough passersby to even throw some change at us.”

Although Amma Canteens are open and free food is supplied, only a few have access to them. “Those who are able to stand in queues end up buying in bulk quantities. Since we crawl, it takes us a long time. People are merciless now since they too need to care of their families, Jeyaraman points out.

K. Nagabaskar, another physically challenged person, says though the Corporation has provided phone numbers for home delivery of groceries, they are never reachable. “When I finally connected with someone, I was told that my house was far away and delivery was not possible.”

A delivery executive with an app, he does not have enough money to fill petrol for his two-wheeler for the day-long work. Things look dire and the next two weeks will be a personal disaster, he says. He expects the recovery to be tough.

S. Raja, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Crawling Differently Abled Persons Federation, wants the State government to ensure that the physically challenged are seen and heard by authorities. “We should be provided with additional income so that we can sustain ourselves. We should not have to resort to begging again as many of us have made huge efforts to come out of it.”

He adds that ration shops must deliver additional essential commodities to their homes.

Collector T. G. Vinay says administrative staff, particularly Tahsildars, have been asked to ensure that differently abled persons in each block are identified and cared for.

Since many of them have complained about lack of intervention from authorities, he promises to look into the matter.