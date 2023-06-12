Challenging heart valve procedure performed at city hospital

June 12, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MADURAI

A team of doctors at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) performed a challenging heart valve procedure on a 58-year-old woman recently.

Speaking to reporters, MMHRC doctors said the novel approach, called MitraClip procedure, was performed on the patient, a known case of non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy with severe secondary mitral regurgitation (MR). She underwent CRT-D for heart failure. An open heart surgery was not a viable option for her because of her heart conditions, they added.

The MR was a type of heart valve disease, in which the valve between the left heart chambers did not close completely, allowing blood to leak backward. If the leakage was severe, not enough blood would move through the heart or to the rest of the body. It allowed blood to leak back into heart’s left atrium and lungs, leading to heart failure and pulmonary congestion, they added.

Dr. R. Sivakumar, senior interventional cardiologist, said, “MitraClip is a game-changer in the field of cardiology as it offers a safe and effective way to treat a life-threatening condition without a major surgery.”

He said through the patient’s right femoral vein, interatrial septum was punctured at a specific location with the assistance of a 3DTEE, and a MitraClip was delivered by grasping the two leaflets of the mitral valve in the best plane possible. As a result, the grade 5 MR decreased to grade 1 MR, and she gradually felt better and was discharged.

Dr. N. Ganesan, HOD, Department of Cardiology, said, “MitraClip offers a minimally invasive, non-surgical alternative to repair a leaky mitral valve. The hospital stay is usually two to three days and the patients can resume their normal activities within a week.”

Dr. Kumar S, Senior consultant, HOD, Department of Cardiac Anesthesiology, said the treatment plan devised by a multidisciplinary team achieved superior results. The event-less procedure was done under general anesthesia in about four hours. The patient showed a remarkable improvement in her symptoms and was discharged three days after the procedure.

Medical Director Ramesh Arthanari said prior to the procedure, the surgical options were well reviewed by a team of surgeons and cardiologists.