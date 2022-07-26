Chalk piece makers seek assistance to revive business

The business was dull for the last few years for K. Ashok, who has been making chalk pieces for 30 years.

Usually, both government and private schools directly purchase chalk pieces from us. When the pandemic hit, we stopped production and when schools reopened we resumed full-fledged production, he said.

He said that only seven out of nine companies in Dindigul sustained the business during the lockdown. Many labourers, who left the job when we shut, did not return, he said.

Now, all the family members are involved in making chalk pieces due to lack of labourers. We make 10 cases a day (with 3,600 chalk pieces in a case) in 8 hours,” said Mr Ashok.

We never had surplus at the end of a day but now we are forced to incur loss due to poor sale. It has affected our livelihood greatly and we cannot switch over to other jobs either, he noted.

He was distributing chalk pieces to Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Tiruchi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. A few government school officials told him that they had not received funds to buy essentials.

With a surge in the economy, a case is sold for ₹504 which was earlier sold at ₹360. The cost of raw materials, packaging materials, transport charges have increased, he said.

Sales picked up a bit during March when schools functioned with lifting of restrictions. But I was deprived of the usual orders I would get during April and May,” said S. Muthu, another chalk-piece maker for 32 years in the town.

Mr. Muthu, on an average, makes 750 boxes, with 100 chalk pieces in a box, in a week. Retail stationery shops used to buy a few boxes, he said.

Many schools and colleges have moved to white boards and markers or smart classrooms. Our biggest competitors are dustless chalk piece makers, he said.

People opt for dustless chalk pieces to avoid getting affected by asthma. But I have been working with chalks for 32 years and have remained sturdy, he noted.

Business has been dwindling in the last five years. The scope for long term plans may not be successful in the present set up and transformation was mandatory, Mr Muthu said.

The authorities did not help us despite repeated requests, the manufacturers say.

“Since kerosene, a major raw material in manufacturing chalk pieces, has become scarce, we are forced to shift to diesel, the price of which has increased exponentially. So we expect the State government to make available kerosene at subsidised rates to revive our business,” said Mr Ashok.

They also want training programmes by the government for chalk piece manufacturers which may help cope up with the new trends in the industry.