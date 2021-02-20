Chairperson meets kin of deceased conservancy worker

M. Venkatesan, Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, meets the family of the deceased conservancy worker in Madurai on Saturday.

20 February 2021 20:30 IST

He was found hanging in the terrace of Collectorate recently

Madurai

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan on Saturday visited the family of the deceased temporary conservancy worker, who was recently found hanging in the terrace of Madurai Collectorate.

Velmurugan, the deceased conservancy worker from Vandiyur here, was a temporary conservancy worker of the district administration who was working under an outsourcing agent.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Chairperson said that investigations were still under way to find out if the conservancy worker had hanged himself.

"The family has suspicions regarding his death. The police personnel say that the exact cause of death would be clarified only based on the postmortem report," he said.

Mr. Venkatesan said that the contractor who had employed the deceased conservancy worker had failed to pay his salary for the past seven months. "The contractor has still not responded to any of the calls made by the family," he added.

The Chairperson also held a meeting with Collector T. Anbalagan to discuss the issue. "If it was confirmed that Velmurugan had hanged himself, then the contractor must pay the full compensation. The Collector had also agreed to take action regarding the issue," he said.

Mr. Venkatesan also conducted a meeting with conservative workers to redress their grievances. All their complaints were submitted to the Collector, who assured that necessary action will be taken to address the issues.