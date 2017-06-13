Police seek information on suspects in chain snatching

Madurai city police have released a video grab of two persons who are suspects in various chain snatching incidents reported in the city.
A statement said that the duo had been involved in chain snatching incidents in Tallakulam, Anna Nagar and Pudur areas.
The police have sought information about those persons to prevent crime in the city and to arrest them.
The details of those who tip off about them would be kept confidential, the statement said.
People can call the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) 0452-2343233; Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tallakulam, crime) — 99528-16693, 0452-2538066 and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Anna Nagar, crime) — 94424-44952 or 0452-2580359.
