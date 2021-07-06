Chain snatchers nabbed within an hour

Three robbers, who snatched a gold chain weighing three sovereigns from an elderly man, V. Kalaimani, 63, on a road overbridge on Aruppukottai-Madurai highway on Tuesday were nabbed within an hour.

Police said that the victim, a retired railway employee, was on his usual morning walk on the ROB when four persons, who came on two motorcycles, pushed him down and snatched his chain. As the victim alerted the police, Superintendent of Police M. Manohar alerted all checkposts in the district.

Even as the police were waiting, three of the accused who came on a motorcycle were intercepted. Upon seeing the police, they abandoned the two-wheeler and took to their heels. After a hot chase, the police caught all of them. They were identified as Chellamani, Balaji and Dineshwaran, all from Madurai.

“The credit should go to the team at Aviyur checkpost, who acted swiftly,” the SP said. He said that the accused had operated with two stolen motorcycles. “We are interrogating them to find out other cases they were involved in and also about their associates,” the SP said.