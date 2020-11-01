Chain snatched

Madurai

A pharmacist, V. Vijayalakshmi, 57, of Vadipatti Government Hospital was robbed of her two- sovereign gold chain by two motorbike-borne robbers near Samayanallur on Saturday night.

Police said that the woman was riding pillion with her son. Two men followed their bike. When they were proceeding on Samayanallur-Kattupuli Nagar road, the pillion rider of the other bike yanked the gold chain from her neck and fled the scene at around 9 p.m. The Samayanallur police are investigating.

Two robbed

Two workers of a textile shop in Elumalai were attacked by an armed gang that robbed their mobile phones and cash near Peraiyur on Saturday late night.

Police said that C. Muniyappan, 33, of Soolapuram and his colleague Ganesan were returning home on their bikes when the accused waylaid them.

The gang members attacked them with a log and knife and snatched their mobile phone and ₹1,250 from them on Soolapuram-Chellayipuram road around 10 p.m.

The T. Ramanathapuram police have arrested two persons identified as A. Navaneethakrishnan, 29, and K. Thangapandi, 36, of Chellayipuram. The police are on the lookout for three other accused.