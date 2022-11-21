Chain snatched from woman police constable

November 21, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

Unidentified persons snatched part of a gold chain, from a woman constable, Velli, at Bibikulam on Sunday night.

The police said that the constable, attached to the Armed Reserve, was returning home, along with her daughter, after buying vegetables from the market on a two-wheeler.

As the two-wheeler turned towards a lane off Rathinasamy Nadar Road, two persons, who were following her on a bike, snatched her eight-sovereign gold chain at around 8.30 p.m.

However, part of the chain remained with her and the robbers were able to get half of the chain.

Tallakulam police have registered a case and were on the lookout for the accused.