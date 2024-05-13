ADVERTISEMENT

CEO inspects counting centre in Thoothukudi

Published - May 13, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday inspected inspected the counting centre at the VOC Engineering College, where the EVMs used in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency have been kept.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector G. Lakshmipathy, who attended a review meeting held by Mr. Sahoo, explained the arrangements made for counting of votes while Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan spoke about the security arrangements at the centre.

Mr. Sahoo said the counting personnel should be prepared to count the VVPAT slips in the event of any technical glitch in the ballot unit. “While the outcome of each round should be announced immediately, accuracy should be ensured at every level to avoid complaints,” Mr. Sahoo said.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) R. Aishwarya, and District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan participated in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US