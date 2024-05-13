GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CEO inspects counting centre in Thoothukudi

Published - May 13, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday inspected inspected the counting centre at the VOC Engineering College, where the EVMs used in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency have been kept.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathy, who attended a review meeting held by Mr. Sahoo, explained the arrangements made for counting of votes while Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan spoke about the security arrangements at the centre.

Mr. Sahoo said the counting personnel should be prepared to count the VVPAT slips in the event of any technical glitch in the ballot unit. “While the outcome of each round should be announced immediately, accuracy should be ensured at every level to avoid complaints,” Mr. Sahoo said.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) R. Aishwarya, and District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan participated in the meeting.

