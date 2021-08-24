CEO asks schools to keep their premises clean

Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan at a meeting in Madurai on Tuesday.

As schools are all set to reopen on September 1 for classes 9-12, the district’s Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan conducted a meeting with Block Educational Officers and teachers from Block Resource Centres, at the Capron Hall Higher Secondary School, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he said that special vaccination camps for teachers are arranged until August 26 in the district. He asked non-vaccinated teachers and other workers to make use of them and get vaccinated before the schools reopen. All high schools and higher secondary schools were asked to clean and sanitise their premises thoroughly. They were also asked to keep a check on the cleanliness of the toilet and water tank facilities in the schools.

He also wanted them to oversee the usage of Kalvi Tholaikatchi channel by students and whether they completed the homeworks assigned to them through regular online classes. District Educational Officers were also present in the meeting.