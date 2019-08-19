Centre’s unilateral action on J&K against sate autonomy concept, says IUML leader

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K.M Kader Mohideen on Monday said the BJP government at the Centre abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir went against the concept of State autonomy.

“The Centre has given a quiet burial to the concept of State autonomy by coming out with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act”, he said talking to reporters after inaugurating the office of party MP K. Navas Kani here.

What had happened to Jammu and Kashmir could happen to Tamil Nadu or any other State, and the Centre’s act went against India’s general opinion of autonomy for States and federalism at the centre, he said.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Front in its recent meeting adopted an important resolution on the issue, asking the Centre to put on hold the implementation of the Reorganisation Act till a delegation of leaders of all parties, which had representation in Parliament, visited Jammu and Kashmir and presented the opinion of the people.

The Centre’s decision to put on hold the implementation of the Act till October 30 itself was a victory to the resolution, he said.

The steep hike in prices of Aavin milk had triggered rise in prices of all commodities, Mr. Mohideen said.

The hike came at a time when the Indian economy was facing a slow down and people struggled with purchasing power and unemployment problems.

Mr. Kader Mohideen said the MP had opened his office to remain in touch with the people and redress their grievances. The office would provide an important link between the government and the people.

Addressing the function, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani said he was taking sincere efforts to address the drinking water problem in Ramanathapuram district and give a new impetus to the Cauvery combined water supply scheme.

In a bid to find a permanent solution to the fishermen issue, he held elaborate discussions with late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The office would be open to the public on all days and he would take action on every petition presented by the public, the MP added.