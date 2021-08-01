Centre won’t permit dam in Mekedatu: Pon Radhakrishnan

TIRUNELVELI

Former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan on Sunday said that the Centre would not permit Karnataka government to construct a dam in Mekedatu.

Speaking to reporters, he said that some outfits, which were keen on bringing disrepute to the Modi government, indulged in such false propaganda. The BJP State president Annamalai and many other leaders too had spoken about it in the past. The people of Tamil Nadu, especially the farmers, can be rest assured that the Union government would not take any action which may affect the interest of the people here.

Attacking the DMK government for remaining silent on the NEET issue, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that it was not fair to indulge in politics with students’ future. The government should accord training for the aspirants and ensure that students from the most backward community and the downtrodden benefitted from the NEET examination. The State government should prepare students in this line, he appealed.

He said that before the BJP came to power in Centre in 2014, there were189 government medical colleges in the country and 215 private medical colleges. Currently, there are 289 government medical colleges and 269 private medical colleges. The percentage of students taking medical courses stood at 54%. Hence, the people should not get carried away by rumours or depend on social media posts, he said.