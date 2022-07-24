Centre urged to secure release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The families of arrested men are in deep stress, says fishermen leader Jesu Raja

The fishermen in Rameswaram on Sunday urged the Centre to take immediate steps to rescue the arrested fishermen from the Trincomalee district prisons.

Staging a demonstration near the bus stand here to protest against the Sri Lankan Navy for arresting six fishermen on July 20 and impounding a mechanised boat, the agitators said fishing in Palk Straits had become a real issue as they had no security and safety.

The fishermen said that even after four days of arrest, the government had not given any statement condemning the issue or held any dialogue with its counterpart in Sri Lanka. There was no word from the officials too. “ The families of fishermen are in deep stress since the news of the arrest came in,” Jesu Raja, a fishermen leader, said.

The fishermen from this region contributed a major chunk of foreign exchange earnings to the Indian government as the fish exports from here was phenomenal. Despite all this, the treatment meted out to the fisherfolks was disappointing. “Retrieving Katchatheevu seems to be the only solution to the problem,” said N.J. Bose, another fishermen leader.

The speakers said they were baffled to read the statements that Sri Lanka and India were friendly nations. It would be wrong to mislead. If the fisherfolks were to believe it as a correct statement, the Indian authorities should immediately get the fishermen out from the prisons, they added.

On an average, about 4,000 fishermen from Rameswaram, Mandapam and Thangachimadam ventured into the sea and the produce fetched around ₹5 crore on alternate days, they said.