Centre urged to pay compensation to families of farmers killed in wild animal attack

Published - July 22, 2024 11:35 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The Centre should pay compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of persons killed in wild animal attacks on the lines of the relief given by State Government, said State president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam P. Shanmugam.

Addressing a demonstration held seeking compensation for crop loss and loss of life due to invasion of wild animals by the sangam here on Monday, Mr. Shanmugam said that in the name of developing tourism, the government was allowing foreign tourists to visit forests.

With the intrusion of men into the forest, wild animals were coming out of the forest into human habitations. Elephants, tigers, wild boars, and bears invade farmlands and destroy crops.

The State government should take action to curb the invasion of wild boars into farmlands on the lines of what was done by the Kerala Government. Stating that ₹2,000 crore worth crops were lost by farmers in Tamil Nadu because of wild animals, he said the State government, which faced financial crisis, could not compensate for such a huge loss. Hence, the Centre should give relief to farmers, he added.

The ceiling of giving compensation of only ₹25,000 an acre for crop lost by farmers was not justifiable. This should be increased, he said.

Mr. Shanmugam said ₹50,000 for farmers who sustain grievous injuries in wild animal attack was not adequate. “When the victim suffer permanent disability, how can they sustain their livelihood with ₹50,000?” he asked.

Such farmers should be given life-time pension.

While crop insurance schemes are available against pest attack, drought and flood, there was no compensation under crop insurance scheme for loss caused by wild animals, he said. Mr. Shanmugam said that the Chief Minister’s attention had been drawn to this issue.

Association district president N. Perumal, district secretary M. Ramasamy and Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association district secretary Ajoy Gosh were present.

