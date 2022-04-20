‘Centre to assist States in implementing projects benefiting common man’

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy inspecting an anganwadi centre at Bogalur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

April 20, 2022 08:45 IST

The Union government is ready to provide funds and assist in implementing projects which benefit the common man, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that out of the 110 aspirational districts identified in the country, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar were from Tamil Nadu.

He said that the objective of his visit here was to take stock of the extent of implementation in various spheres at the panchayat and taluk levels. The idea was to identify the deficiencies and give support through funds, technology transfer and guidance.

For instance, toilets in government schools and compound wall could be constructed by involving workers from the MGNREGA. By doing so, they can benefit and children too would have an added infrastructure.

Expressing concern over lack of support from officials, Mr Narayanaswamy said that he would write to the Chief Secretary to the government of Tamil Nadu and hoped the official machinery here would be more pro-active in implementing programmes designed for aspirational districts.

He deplored that officials did not have data on skill development programmes.

He said that he was impressed over the mini-forest project during a field visit at Ariyanendal and inspected a Jal Jeevan Mission work under way. He assured self-help groups all possible support from the Centre during a meeting with them.

On the condemnation for music maestro Ilayarajaa’s comment comparing Mr Modi with B. R. Ambedkar by some political parties, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that he strongly condemned these parties. “Can’t a person like Mr. Illayarajaa air his personal views...” he asked.