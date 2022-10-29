‘Centre, State should secure release of seven fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy’

Fishermen and their family members stage a demonstration at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram on Saturday, demanding the release of seven fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on October 27. | Photo Credit: L. Balchandar

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan Navy personnel turned into a routine affair, and only when it was stopped the livelihood of fishermen here could be normal, said speakers at a demonstration held in Thangachimadam near here on Saturday.

Seven fishermen from Thangachimadam on board a mechanised boat, who were engaged in fishing in the sea, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of poaching in the territorial waters of the island nation on October 27.

In protest against the incident, the fishermen in Rameswaram island stopped venturing into the sea and announced suspension of fishing activities till October 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen from various associations and their families participated in the demonstration.

Jesu Raja, a fishermen leader, said the Central and State governments should help resolve the issue amicably with the Sri Lankan government. Only a permanent assurance that Tamil Nadu fishermen could venture into the Palk Bay without any fear and that there would not be any arrest or seizure of their boats would help them continue their fishing activity.

The Sri Lankan Navy impounded several mechanised boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen and sold them in public auction. Each boat cost around ₹25 - 50 lakh. Around 50 fishermen and their families depended on each boat for their survival directly and indirectly. The seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan authorities not only made them jobless, but also resulted in a huge loss for them.

The fishermen families said they were in constant fear and expect the governments to come to their rescue. The fish they caught earned a huge amount of foreign exchange for the government through exports, and the lives of the fishermen were also equally important, they said.

They said if the arrested fishermen were not freed immediately, they would intensify the protest by seeking support from the fishermen community spread across Tamil Nadu soon.