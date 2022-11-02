Centre, State asked to withdraw new Motor Vehicles Act

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 02, 2022 22:12 IST

Members of All India Road Transport Workers Federation staging a demonstration in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of All India Road Transport Workers’ Federation staged a demonstration here on Wednesday, protesting against the Central and the State governments for having implemented the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019, which prescribes hefty fines for violators.

Federation general secretary S. Senthamaraikannan urged the Centre to withdraw the new MV Act. While many of the neighbouring States had not implemented the Act, the Tamil Nadu government had implemented it, he said.

Under the new Act, a motorcycle rider not wearing helmet or a four-wheeler driver not wearing seat belt would be slapped with a fine of ₹1,000 as against ₹100 imposed earlier.

“How can a poor driver earning ₹400 a day can pay ₹1,000 fine?,” Mr. Senthamaraikannan asked.

Even if the vehicle users had all documents in tact and wear helmet, police could impose fine in some way or the other. “If someone argues with them, they could impose a fine for rash driving which no one can challenge,” he said.

He wondered why the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led government was implementing the new Act while its labour wing, Progressive Labour Front, had vehemently opposed it earlier.

