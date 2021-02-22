‘Centre should reduce taxes on fuel’

Virudhunagar
The cooking gas price that used to be ₹ 220 when the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi introduced free cooking gas connection scheme, has now fast approaching ₹ 1,000, said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Virudhunagar south district secretary K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran.
Addressing a protest organised by the party here on Monday, the Aruppukottai MLA said that the spiralling price of cooking gas, petrol and diesel was making the fuel beyond the reach of the common man.
He said the Centre should reduce the taxes on fuel. “Even if the Union Government does not cut the taxes of fuel, the State Government should come forward to reduce its taxes to give relief to the people,” Mr. Ramachandran said.
The Centre and the State should not think that their acts against the people will go unquestioned.
“The people should vote for the DMK to bring down the fuel prices,” he added.
Tiruchuli MLA, Thangam Thennarasu, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party that was vehemently protesting and blaming the then United Progressive Alliance Government in the Centre for the fuel price hike, was now trying to absolve itself.
“Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, was putting the blame on the oil companies for increase in price of fuel. The Centre cannot shirk its responsibility,” he added.
