Centre should reduce petrol price to 2014-rate: Congress MP

June 27, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The Narendra Modi government in the Centre would reduce petrol price gradually after losing Assembly elections to different States one by one, said Congress MP, B. Manickam Tagore.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Tagore said that petrol was sold at ₹66 when Congress was in power in 2014. The international crude oil price now was the same which was in 2014. “The Centre can reduce the petrol price back to ₹66,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he complained that the Centre had been taking the money from poor people through additional excise duty even during COVID.

On the Manipur issue, the Virudhunagar MP said that the seed of hatred sowed by the BJP among different tribal groups had now led to burning of the State.

The Prime Minister should break his silence on the issue and sack Manipur Chief Minister, he added.

Stating that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was introduced by the Congress-led UPA Government in the Centre, he said the scheme should be protected to help the poor.

However, the new guidelines introduced for the scheme by the Centre now would badly affect the workers and sought their withdrawal.

He denied that implementation of the MGNREGS scheme was affecting farming activities. Out of the 365 days in a year, the jobs were given only for around 60 days. It cannot affect farming activities, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.