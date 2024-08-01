Centre should impose wealth tax on high net worth individuals, demand Left parties

The Union government should impose wealth tax on high net worth individuals and thus save the masses from being squeezed under the guise of taxes, said former MLA and senior CPI (M) leader Balabharathi here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading a demonstration against the BJP government at the Centre, she said that the multi-national companies enjoyed very many reliefs and also received huge sops, while the citizens here were being taxed. Be it on the food items purchased by ordinary people or on essential goods, the taxes were not only high, but also complex.

The BJP government should not neglect any States in the country and indulge in ‘cheap’ politics. The elections are over and the people have given their mandate. The rulers should stop forthwith such trend and allocate funds for all the States, Ms Balabharathi said and urged that the tax structures reduced, which would benefit some of the big corporate groups, should be enhanced in public interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government should be transparent in budgetary allocation, especially, to the downtrodden and the poor should be higher. Under no circumstances, the Finance Minister should give an impression to scrap popular schemes like the MGNREGP and among others.

The CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML) members including Madukkur Ramalingam, A P Manikandan, Subbaraman and others participated in the agitation held in front of the central government offices.

The Communists also staged similar demonstrations in Palani in Dindigul district and in the neighbouring Theni district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.