Centre seeks time to respond on commencing AIIMS Madurai from temporary campus

Madurai

11 June 2021 19:54 IST

The Centre on Friday sought time to respond to a public interest litigation petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the State to commence functioning of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. Pushpavanam of Madurai who said AIIMS could function from a temporary campus till the construction of the main building was completed. He also sought an outpatient department on the campus.

During the course of the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that a prominent Tamil daily had carried a news report stating that Executive Director of AIIMS Madurai Dr. Mangu Hanumantha Rao had said a decision would be taken with regard to commencing MBBS course from a temporary campus.

Taking note of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi directed the counsel representing the Centre and the State to get instructions in this regard and adjourned the hearing till June 30.