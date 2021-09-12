Centre ready to help fireworks industry: Union Finance Minister

12 September 2021 21:43 IST

‘Representatives can approach Centre to discuss difficulties’

Virudhunagar

Representatives of fireworks industry of Sivakasi were free to approach the Centre with regard to difficulties the sector was facing and the Union Government would be more than willing to help it, said Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

She was talking to reporters after reviewing the progress in implementation of development works under Aspirational District programme, along with Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L. Murugan, and officials from district administration here on Sunday.

When asked about the turmoil fireworks industry was going through in recent years, she said that as a Union Minister she had intervened when the industry complained about illegal flooding of Chinese crackers in the country.

With regard to ban on sale and usage of crackers in various States imposed during last Deepavali, Ms. Nirmala said that it had nothing to do with the Centre as the order was issued by the court of law.

To a question on reported increase in number of school dropouts, the Minister said that assessment of school dropouts was difficult under the lockdown conditions where schools were closed for students of most classes.

The Minister has advised the district administration to show progress on transactions of farm produce in the district through e-nam facility.

“The farmers can find out the best price for their produce from any part of the country and sell their produce. I have asked the administration to merge 7 marketing committees in the district with e-nam,” she said.

Similarly, much has to be done with creating awareness on Atal Pension Scheme and Prime Minister’s Jeevan Jyoti Bima scheme and Prime Minister’s Jeevan Suraksha Bima Scheme.

Niti Ayog has promised that funds would not be a constraint in rectifying underweight issue among new born babies, the Minister said. The district could benefit under mobile veterinary clinic scheme to take care of cattle heads.

Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, and officials from various departments took part in the review meeting.