Centre is keen to promote deep sea fishing: Union Minister

The Centre was keen to encourage deep sea fishing and had given a number of subsidies to fishermen, said Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Fishing and Animal Husbandry, here on Saturday.
Speaking at a function to give away assistance to fishermen for deep sea fishing and build infrastructure facilities, he said that the Kundugal fish landing centre had been constructed at a cost of ₹74 crore. This would benefit small and marginal fishermen too, he said.
The Centre was keen to promote deep sea fishing not just because of geographic issues concerning Tamil fishermen with the Sri Lankan Navy, but in the larger interest of the fishermen to earn sustained income and assured livelihood.
The objective of the Pradhan Mantri Mathsya Sambandh Yojana was to protect fisher-folk and provide assistance for improving their economic standards. Women SHGs were trained to cultivate ornamental fish and marine algae, officials said.
Union Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, State Principal Secretary K. Gopal, Joint Secretary K. Balaji, Fisheries Commissioner J. Jayakanthan participated in the function. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver presided.
The Minister gave away subsidy to the tune of ₹1.64 crore which was meant to keep boats ready for deep sea fishing, cultivate ornamental fish and marine algae.
