Centre in touch with Sri Lanka: Union Minister

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, who held discussions with Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other officials from the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Departments, here on Friday told reporters that the Centre was in touch with the counterparts in Sri Lanka and soon the modalities would be made known on the bringing of the four bodies here.
The Minister interacted with the fishermen leaders and representatives about the situation and expressed grief over the demise of the four fishermen.
Earlier in Manamadurai, the Minister said the aim of the Central government was to increase a family’s income to a minimum of ₹20,000 through seaweed business. He was speaking after visiting the seaweed processing unit of Aqua Agri, a private company, at Manamadurai. He said that the Prime Minister had introduced several schemes to improve the income of fishermen community.
He said that currently around 6,000 tonnes of seaweed from Manamadurai is used for producing food products and medicines. By increasing it to 6 lakh tonnes more job opportunities can be created.
Currently, natural fertiliser is being produced from seaweed. In Punjab, farmers who cultivate paddy and wheat, use chemical fertilisers. The use of chemical fertilisers increase the risk of cancer. Hence, there is a need to promote natural fertiliser manufactured from seaweed, he added.
District Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy was also present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath