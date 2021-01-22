Centre in touch with Sri Lanka: Union Minister

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, who held discussions with Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other officials from the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Departments, here on Friday told reporters that the Centre was in touch with the counterparts in Sri Lanka and soon the modalities would be made known on the bringing of the four bodies here.

The Minister interacted with the fishermen leaders and representatives about the situation and expressed grief over the demise of the four fishermen.

Earlier in Manamadurai, the Minister said the aim of the Central government was to increase a family’s income to a minimum of ₹20,000 through seaweed business. He was speaking after visiting the seaweed processing unit of Aqua Agri, a private company, at Manamadurai. He said that the Prime Minister had introduced several schemes to improve the income of fishermen community.

He said that currently around 6,000 tonnes of seaweed from Manamadurai is used for producing food products and medicines. By increasing it to 6 lakh tonnes more job opportunities can be created.

Currently, natural fertiliser is being produced from seaweed. In Punjab, farmers who cultivate paddy and wheat, use chemical fertilisers. The use of chemical fertilisers increase the risk of cancer. Hence, there is a need to promote natural fertiliser manufactured from seaweed, he added.

District Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy was also present.