‘Centre ignoring interests of Opposition- ruled States’

March 05, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Dindigul MLA K. Balabharathi of the CPI(M) addressing a meeting of Government Employees Pensioners Association in Madurai on Tuesday.

Former Dindigul MLA K. Balabharathi of the CPI(M) addressing a meeting of Government Employees Pensioners Association in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Former Dindigul MLA K. Balabharathi of the CPI(M) on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government for ignoring the States that were ruled by the Opposition parties.

She was speaking at a meeting organised by the Government Employees Pensioners Association in Madurai on Tuesday. Even in times of distress and natural disasters like floods, the Centre had ignored States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala and did not release adequate funds, she said.

The people of the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Chennai were affected following the unprecedented floods last year. However, the State was left to fend for itself. People were affected by personal loss, loss of property and livestock, she said

She pointed out that Kerala and Karnataka governments had recently protested against the Centre with regard to devolution of taxes. Tamil Nadu joined the protests against the Centre which had ignored the interests of the States.

She said that the people were affected by demonetisation and since then the country had not witnessed any significant progress. The issue of vacancies in jobs was not addressed properly and instead jobs were being outsourced, she said.

Ms. Balabharathi pointed out that the Centre had failed to fulfil its promises. The BJP government had not made any progress with regard to the promise made to bring back black money stashed away in banks abroad. The fuel prices were soaring and nothing was done about it, she said.

